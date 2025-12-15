The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC announces $1.09M settlement for Russia sanctions violations: OFAC reached a $1,092,000 settlement with an individual (“U.S. Person-1”) for 122 apparent violations of Russia-related sanctions. Specifically, from April 2018 to June 2022, U.S. Person-1 acted as fiduciary for a U.S.-based family trust of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, dealing in blocked property and providing prohibited services. OFAC classified the conduct as non-egregious, not voluntarily self-disclosed, and noted the individual’s substantial cooperation in the investigation. Read more.

OFAC removes two individuals from SDN List: OFAC on December 9 deleted the following names from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List:

Nikita Aleksandrovich Sobolev (linked to Malberg Limited, an OFAC-designated entity under Executive Order 14024 Blocking Property With Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Russian Government)

Kirill Aleksandrovich Astrakhan. Read more.

OFAC issues General License 131A: OFAC on December 10 issued General License 131A, authorizing certain transactions related to negotiating and entering contingent contracts for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH (LIG) and affiliates, as well as maintenance or wind-down activities. GL 131A authorizes certain transactions through Jan. 17, 2026 and replaces General License 131 effective Dec 10, 2025. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Updates SDN List: OFAC on December 11 made two updates:

Advanced Information and Communication Technology Center (AICTC) now includes additional names:

Advanced Information and Communication Technology Research Institute and “AICT”.

Advanced Information and Communication Technology Research Institute and “AICT”. Pezhman Rahimian: Entry now includes date of birth (Aug 29, 1977). He remains linked to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Read more.

Sudan-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions network recruiting fighters for Sudan conflict: On December 11, OFAC sanctioned four individuals and four entities for supporting Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Colombian-led network recruited former military personnel, including child soldiers.

The designees include:

Alvaro Quijano, recruiter; Claudia Oliveros, Quijano’s wife and owner of A4SI (main recruiting hub);

Global Staffing (Panama) and Maine Global Corp (Colombia) for facilitating contracts and funds;

Comercializadora San Bendito (Colombia) for financial support.

Sanctions were imposed under E.O. 14098 for destabilizing Sudan. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Maduro-linked individuals and shipping companies: On December 11, OFAC sanctioned:

Three nephews of Cilia Flores (wife of Nicolás Maduro):

Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas – identified as narco-traffickers.

Carlos Erik Malpica Flores – former Venezuelan national treasurer and ex-PDVSA vice president; previously removed from the SDN List in 2022, now redesignated under E.O. 13692.

Ramon Carretero Napolitano, a Panamanian businessman tied to the Maduro-Flores family and Venezuela’s oil sector, designated under E.O. 13850.

Six shipping companies and associated vessels for deceptive practices supporting Venezuela’s oil trade and financing Maduro’s regime. Read more.

Corruption and Human Rights Abuse Designations

OFAC SDN List Update: OFAC on December 12 removed the following individuals and entities from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List under the Global Magnitsky program:

Alexandre De Moraes (Brazil)

Viviane Barci De Moraes (Brazil)

LEX – Instituto de Estudos Jurídicos Ltda (Brazil)

These deletions are effective immediately. For full details, visit the OFAC SDN List.