The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action in the last two weeks.

Iran-related Sanctions

Sanctions reinstated on Iranian oil: On July 7, OFAC revoked the temporary license authorizing the sale of Iranian oil in General License X, and replaced it with General License XI, reinstating sanctions on the sale of crude oil, and petrochemical and petroleum products of Iranian origin. Read more.

OFAC targets Iranian financier and exchange house network: On July 10, OFAC sanctioned Iranian financier Ali Ansari and his global network of assets for helping enrich Iranian regime elites, including individuals connected to the Supreme Leader’s office, through large-scale embezzlement and overseas investments. OFAC also targeted key Iranian exchange houses and related shell companies used to move billions of dollars on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks and conceal the regime’s illicit financial activity. The action, taken under Executive Orders 13902, 13876 and 13224, builds on previous efforts to disrupt Iran’s shadow banking and sanctions-evasion networks. Related to this action, OFAC issued Iran General License Y, authorizing the wind down of transactions involving Smart Global Limited, a Saint Kitts and Nevis-based holding company through which Ali Ansari invested Iranian money into real estate and commercial properties and updated the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. Read more.

Russia-related sanctions

OFAC issues General License 13R: On July 8, OFAC issued Russia-related General License 13R authorizing certain administrative transactions prohibited by Directive 4 to EO 14024, and amended two associated FAQs, clarifying that U.S. persons whose divestment of assets in the Russian Federation will involve a payment of such an “exit tax” should still seek a specific license from OFAC. Read more.

Congo-related Sanctions

OFAC issues general license for agricultural and medical transactions in DRC and Rwanda: On July 10, OFAC issued General License No. 2 under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions Regulations, authorizing transactions related to the export of agricultural commodities, medicine, medical devices and related services to the DRC and Rwanda. The license also authorizes activities supporting medical care, clinical trials and medical research, helping ensure humanitarian and health care-related trade can continue despite sanctions restrictions. Read more.

Cuba-related sanctions

OFAC issues FAQ 1262 on wind-down transactions involving Cuban entities: On July 13, the State Department designated Cuban entities Grupo Empresarial del Comercio Experior (GECOMEX) and Grupo Empresarial de Transporte Maritimo Portuario (GEMAR) pursuant to E.O. 14404 of May 1. OFAC released FAQ 1262, clarifying the U.S. government does not intend to target non-U.S. persons for engaging in wind down transactions involving GEOCOMEX, GEMAR, or their 50% rule entities. Read more.

Cyber-related sanctions

OFAC targets ransomware enablers and cybercrime support network: On July 13, OFAC designated two individuals and one entity for enabling ransomware attacks against Americans leading to billions of dollars in losses to U.S. businesses and critical infrastructure providers. First VPN Service (1VPNS), a virtual private network (VPN) provider selling services to ransomware groups was designated, along with its administrator, Dmytro Rashevskyi (Rashevskyi). OFAC also designated Yegeniy Vladimirovich Silayev (Silayev), an individual who sells “cryptors,” which are tools used to disguise ransomware and other malware as safe programs to prevent security systems from detecting or deactivating them. Read more.

Illicit Drug-related

OFAC targets PCC-linked money laundering network: OFAC sanctioned two Brazilian nationals, three Brazilian companies and one Portuguese company for supporting Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), Brazil’s largest transnational criminal organization. The designated network is accused of laundering drug proceeds and facilitating illicit activities that generate revenue for PCC, including operations connected to Florida and São Paulo. The action, taken under Executive Orders 14059 and 13224, reflects a coordinated effort to disrupt PCC’s money laundering and drug trafficking networks. Read more.

Foreign Terrorist Organization Sanctions

State Department designates Chone Killers as terrorist organization: On July 1, the State Department designated Ecuadorian gang Chone Killers as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The group, which split from Los Choneros in 2020, has been linked to attacks on civilians, law enforcement officers and government officials, including high-profile assassinations. As a result of this action, OFAC added Chone Killers to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. The action was taken pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. Read more.

Treasury targets CJNG fuel smuggling network and issues FinCEN alert: OFAC sanctioned two Mexican nationals and nine entities linked to a fuel theft and smuggling network that generates millions of dollars for the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) through cross-border fuel trafficking, shell companies and customs fraud. FinCEN also issued a supplemental alert highlighting financial red flags associated with fuel smuggling schemes tied to CJNG and other Mexico-based criminal organizations. The coordinated action supports ongoing efforts to disrupt cartel financing and illicit revenue streams connected to drug trafficking and other criminal activity. Read more.

TFTC targets Hizballah financial network: The Terrorist Financing Targeting Center announced joint sanctions against five entities and 16 individuals linked to Hizballah’s financial infrastructure, including Al‑Qard Al‑Hassan and Bayt al‑Mal, along with their senior leaders. The coordinated action aims to disrupt Hizballah’s access to the international financial system and further restrict funding for the group’s activities. All of the targets had previously been designated by the United States, including under Executive Order 13224. Read more.