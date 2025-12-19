The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $18.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported. Q3 trading revenue was $1.8 billion, or 10.9%, more than in the previous quarter and $2.1 billion, or 12.7%, more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,221 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 86.3% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.