The National Institute of Standards and Technology this week released draft guidelines for applying the agency’s cybersecurity framework to the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies by businesses and other organizations.

The Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence helps organizations think about how to strategically adopt AI while addressing emerging cybersecurity risks that stem from the technology, according to NIST. The guidelines focus on securing AI systems, conducting AI-enabled cyber defense and thwarting AI-enabled attacks.

The preliminary draft release is intended to seek feedback from the public to inform an initial public draft, which is scheduled for release next year. Comments on the draft are due Jan. 30, 2026.