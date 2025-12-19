President Trump’s recent executive order closing federal government agencies and granting federal employees the day off on Dec. 24 and 26 does not affect the timing requirements in regulations with requirements based on business days, such as Regulation Z (TRID and right of rescission), Regulation E, Regulation CC, or Regulation B’s appraisal rule.

These rules define “business day” based on statutory holidays or an institution’s own operating schedule — not federal agency closures. Since Dec. 24 and 26 are not legal public holidays, they remain business days for disclosure delivery, rescission periods, error-resolution deadlines, funds availability and appraisal timing.

While mail delays may occur due to Post Office closures, regulatory timelines remain unchanged. Commentors should consider e-delivery or allow operational buffers, but no corrective disclosures are required solely because of the order.