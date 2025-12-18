As part of a new push to increase transparency, the Federal Reserve today made public the first of several staff manuals on the supervision of the largest banks.

The manual does not include more recent changes to Fed policy, but it plans to release an updated version once the amendments have been made. In a statement, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said she has sought for years to make the manuals public.

“By enhancing our supervisory transparency, we are holding ourselves to high standards and ensuring that we execute our responsibilities appropriately and fairly,” Bowman said.

Other documents scheduled for release early next year include the manuals for the large bank operating committee, capital and liquidity planning, recovery and resolution planning, the large bank rating program, enforcement actions, and the large bank risk identification system, according to the Fed.