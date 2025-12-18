The Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the two months from September 2025 to November 2025, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.7%.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI”, rose 0.2% over the two months ending in November. The all items less food and energy index rose 2.6% over the last 12 months.

From September to November, the index for shelter increased 0.2%. The energy index rose 1.1% over the same 2-month period and the food index increased 0.1%.

The index for food increased 2.6% over the last year. The index for food at home rose 1.9% over the 12 months ending in November. The meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index rose 4.7% over the last 12 months. The index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 4.3% over the same period and the index for other food at home rose 1.3%. The food away from home index rose 3.7% over the last year.

The index for energy increased 4.2% over the past 12 months. The gasoline index rose 0.9% over this 12-month span and the fuel oil index increased 11.3% over the same period. The index for electricity increased 6.9% over the last 12 months and the index for natural gas rose 9.1%.

Read the BLS release.