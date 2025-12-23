The Consumer Confidence Index was 89.1 in December, down from 92.9 the previous month, the Conference Board said. The present situation index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell 9.5 points to 116.8. The expectations index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions — held steady at 70.7.

“Despite an upward revision in November related to the end of the shutdown, consumer confidence fell again in December and remained well below this year’s January peak. Four of five components of the overall index fell, while one was at a level signaling notable weakness,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist for the Conference Board.