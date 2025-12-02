Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has agreed to buy American National in Omaha, Nebraska. The $44 billion-asset Associated said in a press release that it will pay $604 million in stock for the $5.3 billion-asset parent of American National Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced American National at 114% of its tangible book value

South Plains Financial in Lubbock, Texas, has agreed to buy BOH Holdings in Houston. The $4.8 billion-asset South Plains said in a press release that it will pay $105.9 million in stock for the parent of the $772 million-asset Bank of Houston. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced BOH at 143% of its tangible common equity.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.