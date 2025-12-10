The American Bankers Association today submitted a list of principles to guide any legislation relating to artificial intelligence in financial services, stressing that Congress must pass comprehensive laws establishing an AI risk management framework with strong preemption of state requirements.

In a statement submitted to the House Financial Services Committee ahead of a hearing on AI in financial services, ABA noted that banks already are subject to an extensive compliance regime covering nearly all risks associated with AI, including fair lending and cybersecurity requirements. Therefore, any new federal laws must not impose duplicative or inconsistent requirements, the association said.

ABA also warned about the ongoing risk that states will adopt laws governing AI that stifle innovation by imposing conflicting and unnecessary requirements on financial institutions. “In some cases, these laws could impact the way many financial institutions have used AI for the last several decades,” it said.

ABA outlined five general principles to guide legislation on AI: