Nearly three in four consumers (78.4%) are open to trying stablecoins and other digital currency services if offered by their primary bank, compared to just 3.6% who would feel comfortable using unregulated providers, according to a new survey by FIS.

Slightly more than half (53.9%) of respondents view banks offering stablecoins as a positive development, according to the survey. They also want traditional safeguards applied to digital currency, with 77.4% saying that stablecoins should be regulated like traditional payment methods, and 66.3% saying FDIC-style insurance would increase their likelihood of use.

As for barriers to stablecoin adoption, security and privacy concerns were the top concerns cited by respondents. The survey also found that more than half (52.7%) of respondents want at least half of all merchants to accept digital currency before they consider using it themselves.