A new survey found that when talking to friends or family, most people find it easier to discuss politics or their love life than their bank accounts.

The Bankrate survey asked respondents how comfortable they were talking about a range of issues to people they know and trust. Roughly three in five respondents (61%) said they were uncomfortable talking about their bank account balance – the largest percentage of any category. Forty-seven percent said they were uncomfortable talking about their credit card debt and 45% did not want to talk about their salaries. People were only slightly more uncomfortable talking about their love life (51%), although they were more comfortable talking about their weight (31%), politics (24%) and religious views (18%) than anything financial.

Younger adults were more likely than older adults to feel comfortable talking about money, according to the survey. At the same time, men were more likely than women to be willing to discuss financial matters.