More than 23 million Bank On-certified accounts were open across 45 reporting institutions in 2024 — a 19% increase from the number of accounts reported in the previous year, according to a review of Bank On data by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The Bank On initiative was launched in 2015 to offer low-cost accounts to unbanked and underbanked individuals. As of 2024, Bank On-certified accounts have been opened in almost 38,000 ZIP codes, or 91% of all U.S. zip codes, the St. Louis Fed reported in its annual survey of the program.

More than 341 million debit transactions were processed per month for Bank On account holders, for an average of 33 debit transactions per account holder per month — a 6% increase from 2023. Total monthly debit transactions averaged more than $13 billion.

“The continued growth of Bank On accounts demonstrates how financial institutions are stepping up to meet the needs of underserved communities,” said Sydney Diavua, vice president and community affairs officer at the St. Louis Fed. “These accounts provide essential financial services that help individuals build economic stability and participate more fully in our economy.”

The survey also found: