There were $733.3 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.2% from the previous month, and up 4.3% from September 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The August 2025 retail sales were unrevised from up 0.6%

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline, edged up 0.1% this month and increased 4.2% from August 2024. Retail trade sales increased 3.9% from last year.

Nonstore retailers sales were down 0.7% from last month but up 6.0% from last year. Food services and drinking places were up 0.7% from last month and up 6.7% from September 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers edged up 0.2% from August but were down 2.4% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were down 0.3% and 2.5% respectively from last month.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 1.2% and 6.7%, respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers and nonstore retailers 8.2% and 6.0% respectively.

Sales at gasoline stations were up 2.0% from the previous month, and up 3.1% from September 2024.

