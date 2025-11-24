The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC issues general license for Paks II nuclear project: OFAC has authorized certain transactions involving the Paks II civil nuclear power plant in Hungary. The license permits certain transactions with specified Russian banks (e.g., Gazprombank Joint Stock Company, Sovcombank Open Joint Stock Company, Public Joint Stock Company Rosbank) for activities tied to Paks II. Read more.

OFAC issues FAQ on Russia-related General License 131: OFAC published FAQ 1224 explaining General License 131, which authorizes negotiations and contingent contracts for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH (LIG) and its majority-owned subsidiaries. The license also permits due diligence and wind-down activities for LIG entities through Dec. 13, 2025. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions OFAC sanctions Iranian oil network and expands shadow fleet designations: On November 20, OFAC sanctioned a network of front companies and shipping facilitators that fund Iran's armed forces through crude oil sales. The action targets six vessels, expanding sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet of tankers used to move oil to global markets. OFAC also imposed additional measures against Mahan Air, which works with the IRGC-QF to arm and supply Iran-backed terrorist groups across the Middle East. Read more Counter-narcotics-related Sanctions