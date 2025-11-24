The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.
Russia-related Sanctions
OFAC issues general license for Paks II nuclear project: OFAC has authorized certain transactions involving the Paks II civil nuclear power plant in Hungary. The license permits certain transactions with specified Russian banks (e.g., Gazprombank Joint Stock Company, Sovcombank Open Joint Stock Company, Public Joint Stock Company Rosbank) for activities tied to Paks II. Read more.
OFAC issues FAQ on Russia-related General License 131: OFAC published FAQ 1224 explaining General License 131, which authorizes negotiations and contingent contracts for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH (LIG) and its majority-owned subsidiaries. The license also permits due diligence and wind-down activities for LIG entities through Dec. 13, 2025. Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
Counter-narcotics-related Sanctions
OFAC sanctions violent fugitive and associates: On November 19, OFAC sanctioned Ryan James Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, along with nine individuals and nine entities linked to him. Wedding is accused of directing drug trafficking, murder, and other violent crimes from Mexico and is believed responsible for multiple killings, including U.S. citizens. Read more.