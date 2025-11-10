The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Belarus-related Sanctions

OFAC issues Belarus General License 12: Transactions related to blocked aircraft authorized: OFAC on November 4 issued General License No. 12 under the Belarus Sanctions Regulations (31 CFR Part 548). This license authorizes specific transactions involving three previously blocked aircraft:

EW-001PA (Serial No. 33079)

EW-001PB (Serial No. 33968)

EW-001PH (Serial No. 31835)

These aircraft are associated with Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Foreign Limited Liability Company Slavkali, both designated under the Belarus sanctions program. Read more.

North Korea-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions North Korean individuals and entities for illicit financial activities: On November 4, OFAC sanctioned eight individuals and two entities for their involvement in laundering funds tied to a range of illicit North Korean activities, including cybercrime and fraudulent schemes involving information technology workers.

The designated individuals include North Korean bankers Jang Kuk Chol and Ho Jong Son; U Yong Su, president of Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Company (KMCTC); and six North Korean representatives of financial institutions operating in China or Russia: Ho Yong Chol, Han Hong Gil, Jong Sung Hyok, Choe Chun Pom, and Ri Jin Hyok.The sanctioned entities are Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Company and Ryujong Credit Bank. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions

U.S. sanctions Hizballah financial facilitators: On November 6, OFAC sanctioned three individuals for facilitating the transfer of tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hizballah in 2025. These funds were funneled through exchange houses that exploit Lebanon’s cash-based financial system.

The sanctioned individuals include:

Ossama Jaber, a Hizballah member involved in money exchange operations;

Ja’far Muhammad Qasir, son of OFAC-designated Hizballah operative Muhammad Qasir;

Samer Kasbar, director of Hokoul SAL Offshore Company, a U.S.-designated Hizballah front.

Under these sanctions, all property and interests in property of the designees within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. This action was taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and those who support them. Read more.

OFAC SDN List update: Deletions announced: OFAC on November 7 removed the following individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List:

Anas Hasan Khattab (a.k.a. Abu Hamzah, Samir Ahmed Al-Khayat, “Hani”)

Samir Ahmed Al-Khayat (a.k.a. Abu Hamzah, Anas Hasan Khattab, “Hani”)

“Hani” (a.k.a. Abu Hamzah, Samir Ahmed Al-Khayat, Anas Hasan Khattab)

Abu Hamzah (a.k.a. Samir Ahmed Al-Khayat, Anas Hasan Khattab, “Hani”)

Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlani (a.k.a. Abu Muhammad Al-Golani, “Al-Fatih”)

“Al-Fatih” (a.k.a. Abu Muhammad Al-Golani, Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlani)

Abu Muhammad Al-Golani (a.k.a. Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlani, “Al-Fatih”)

These individuals were previously designated under Executive Order 13224, as amended by EO 13886, for their association with terrorism-related activities. Read more.