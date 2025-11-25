The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3% in September, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Final demand prices declined 0.1% in August and rose 0.8% in April. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 2.7% for the 12 months ended in September.

The September advance in the index for final demand is attributable to a 0.9% increase in prices for final demand goods. The index for final demand services was unchanged.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged up 0.1% in September after rising 0.3% in August. For the 12 months ended in September, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 2.9%.

Prices for final demand goods rose 0.9% in September, the largest increase since moving up 0.9% in February 2024. Two-thirds of the broad-based rise in September can be traced to prices for final demand energy, which climbed 3.5%. The index for final demand foods advanced 1.1%, and prices for final demand goods less foods and energy increased 0.2%.

The index for final demand services was unchanged in September after decreasing 0.3% in August. In September, price advances of 0.8% for final demand transportation and warehousing services and 0.1% for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing offset a 0.2% decline in margins for final demand trade services.

