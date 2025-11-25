The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced the conforming loan limit values for mortgages Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will acquire next year. In most of the United States, the 2026 CLL value for one-unit properties will be $832,750, an increase of $26,250 from 2025.

The Housing and Economic Recovery Act requires FHFA to adjust the baseline CLL value each year to reflect the change in the average U.S. home price. FHFA also published its third-quarter 2025 FHFA House Price Index report, which includes statistics for the increase in the average U.S. home value over the last four quarters. According to the index, house prices increased 3.26%, on average, between the third quarters of 2024 and 2025. Therefore, the baseline CLL in 2026 will increase by the same percentage.

For areas in which 115% of the local median home value exceeds the baseline conforming loan limit value, the applicable loan limit will be higher than the baseline loan limit. HERA establishes the high-cost area limit in those areas as a multiple of the area median home value, while setting the ceiling at 150% of the baseline limit. Median home values generally increased in high-cost areas in 2025, which increased their CLL values. The new ceiling loan limit for one-unit properties will be $1,249,125, which is 150% of $832,750.

Special statutory provisions establish different loan limits for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In these areas, the baseline loan limit and the ceiling loan limit for one-unit properties will be $1,249,125 and $1,873,675, respectively.

Due to rising home values, the CLL values will be higher in all but 32 U.S. areas, FHFA said.