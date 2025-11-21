The Federal Reserve has extended by a month the comment period for a proposed rule to make stress tests for large banks more transparent.

The Fed proposal would require it to annually disclose the model documentation and scenarios, as well as seek public comment on any material changes to the models. It would also shift the jump-off date of the stress test from Dec. 31 to Sept. 30.

Comments on the proposal were originally due by Jan. 22, 2026. The Fed announced today that the deadline has been pushed back to Feb. 21.

Comments on the proposal regarding the 2026 stress test scenarios are still due on Dec. 1 of this year.