Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, announced today that he will step down from his position at the end of his term early next year.

Bostic has served as CEO of the Atlanta Fed since 2017. He is the first African American and openly gay president of a regional Federal Reserve Bank in its 111-year history.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished during my tenure to turn the lofty goal of an economy that works for everyone into more of a reality, and I look forward to discovering new ways to advance that bold vision in my next chapter,” Bostic said.

Bostic’s term ends on Feb. 28, 2026.