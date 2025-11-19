The American Bankers Association yesterday joined other industry trade groups and a consumer rights organization in urging the Federal Communications Commission to require voice service providers to take specific actions to shore up the existing call authentication framework – commonly known as the ‘STIR/SHAKEN’ framework – to better protect consumers against fraud. The comment responds to the FCC’s request for feedback on the efficacy of the STIR/SHAKEN framework.

In a joint letter, the groups note that Congress required the establishment of STIR/SHAKEN to reduce the number of illegal calls consumers receive, but the volume of illegal automated calls remains high, with recent data showing a resurgence in 2025 after a brief decline in 2024. The letter urges the FCC to take several steps to improve the efficacy of STIR/SHAKEN, including: