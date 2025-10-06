The Treasury Department today announced the creation of the new position of IRS chief executive officer and tapped current Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano to fill the role.

President Trump originally chose former Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) as IRS commissioner, but the president fired Long early in his tenure at the agency. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been serving as acting IRS commissioner since Long’s departure.

In his new role as IRS CEO, Bisignano will report directly to Bessent while overseeing all day-to-day IRS operations. He will continue to serve as SSA commissioner.