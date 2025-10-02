The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.34% this week, up from 6.3% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.12%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.55%, up from 5.49% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.25%.
Sen. Scott seeks more info from FDIC on deposit insurance reform
As lawmakers consider deposit insurance reform, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is asking the FDIC to provide additional information about the amount of uninsured deposits in the U.S. banking system and the cost to banks should...