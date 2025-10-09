The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.3% this week, down from 6.34% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.32%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.53%, down from 5.55% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.41%.
Bankers stress need for community bank leverage ratio reform
Community bankers gathered at the Federal Reserve to talk about the challenges facing their sector, with some proposing it is time to take another look at the community bank leverage ratio.