Home prices increased 1.5% in August compared to the same month a year ago, down from a 1.4% rise the previous month, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index. The 10-city composite rose 2.1% year over year. The 20-city composite increased 1.6% year over year. New York City reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with a 6.1% increase, followed by Chicago and Cleveland, at 5.9% and 4.6% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices rose 0.4% in August compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 2.3% year over year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.