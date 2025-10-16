The Federal Housing Finance Agency is seeking public comment on its proposed strategic plan for fiscal years 2026–2030.

The plan proposes three strategic goals for the agency: responsibly oversee Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; supervise the Federal Home Loan Bank system; and efficiently manage federal housing operations. The strategic plan also adds “anti-fraud related reporting and information sharing” as a goal. Comments are due by Nov. 5 and should be submitted via the U.S. Federal Housing website.