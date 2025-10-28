The Consumer Confidence Index was 94.6 in October, down from 95.6 the previous month, the Conference Board said. The present situation index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — gained 1.8 points to 129.3. The expectations index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions — declined by 2.9 points to 71.5.

“Consumer confidence moved sideways in October, only declining slightly from its upwardly revised September level,” said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist for global indicators at the Conference Board. “Changes to the individual subcomponents were also limited and largely canceled each other out.”