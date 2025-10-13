The American Bankers Association today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities.

“This year’s ABA Emerging Leaders are driven professionals whose innovation and strong leadership inspire and influence those around them,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “We look forward to seeing the continued positive impact these rising stars will have on our banking community going forward.”

The winners were selected by a steering committee of industry professionals after a review of nominations from across the country. The qualities and characteristics the committee evaluated as judging criteria included dedication to the profession, inventiveness, leadership skills, mentoring ability, personal integrity, tenure at the bank and broader commitment to a career in banking, sustained career progress, and academic training, including advanced degrees and certificates/certifications.

The winners will be recognized during the upcoming ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 19-21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ABA’s Class of 2025: