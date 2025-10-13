The American Bankers Association today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities.
“This year’s ABA Emerging Leaders are driven professionals whose innovation and strong leadership inspire and influence those around them,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “We look forward to seeing the continued positive impact these rising stars will have on our banking community going forward.”
The winners were selected by a steering committee of industry professionals after a review of nominations from across the country. The qualities and characteristics the committee evaluated as judging criteria included dedication to the profession, inventiveness, leadership skills, mentoring ability, personal integrity, tenure at the bank and broader commitment to a career in banking, sustained career progress, and academic training, including advanced degrees and certificates/certifications.
The winners will be recognized during the upcoming ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 19-21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ABA’s Class of 2025:
- Emily Cauzillo, VP and director of Mercantile Community Partners, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Christina Choi, SVP and banking manager, Hanmi Bank, Los Angeles
- Sam Drennen, executive vice president, chief operating officer, First American Bank & Trust, Athens, Georgia
- Christopher J. Estrade, vice president/business banking, Hancock Whitney Bank, Gulfport, Mississippi
- Jonathan Gilbode, senior vice president, chief digital & product officer, Thomaston Savings Bank, Thomaston, Connecticut
- Sarah E. Grooms, chief administrative officer, banking strategies, Wintrust Financial Corporation, Chicago
- Jodi M. Kruse, SVP, learning & development experience manager, WesBanco Bank, Inc., Morenci, Michigan
- Jessica Lovell, senior vice president, director of customer experience, First National Bank Texas, Houston
- Brenna Morlan, vice president – CDFI/CRA officer, First Southwest Bank, Durango, Colorado
- James Ramson, senior vice president, treasury management payments product management leader, First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee
- Lacy Samples, SVP, compliance officer/CRA officer, NBT Financial Bank, Fort Worth, Texas
- Allison Winters, SVP, director of marketing and client experience, Columbia Bank, Fair Lawn, New Jersey