Inaction is not an option. That is the thesis of United We Stand: A National Strategy to Prevent Scams, a new report from the Aspen Institute. Discussing the report’s recommendations and insights on this edition of the ABA Fraudcast is Kate Griffin, director of Aspen’s National Task Force on Fraud and Scam Prevention.

“The very first call to action is simply that we say that scam prevention needs to be identified as a national priority for us as a country,” Griffin tells ABA’s Paul Benda.

