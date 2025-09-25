The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported. Q2 trading revenue was $408 million, or 10.7%, more than in the previous quarter and $355 million, or 2.2%, more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,217 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 87.3% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.