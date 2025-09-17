Housing starts decreased by 8.5% in August from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million, the Commerce Department reported. The rate was 6% below the August 2024 level. New building permits — an indicator of future demand — dropped 3.7% in August from the month prior and 11.1% from last year.
House lawmakers introduce bill to end Fed’s dual mandate
House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (R-Ark.) announced the introduction of legislation to end the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate “and ensure the central bank focuses exclusively on containing inflation.”