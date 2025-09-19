The FDIC today released the results of its annual survey of branch office deposits for all FDIC-insured institutions as of June 30, 2025. The FDIC’s Summary of Deposits provides deposit totals for each of the more than 76,000 domestic offices operated by more than 4,400 FDIC-insured commercial and savings banks, savings associations, and U.S. branches of foreign banks.
Survey: Most banks preparing for AI, have concerns about stablecoins
Most banks have taken initial steps in preparing for artificial intelligence, including educating employees about AI-enabled fraud, according to the new bank technology survey by Bank Director.