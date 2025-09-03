The American Bankers Association Foundation and FBI today released a new infographic aimed at educating the public about the growing threat of deepfake scams.

The infographic highlights how AI-generated or manipulated media, including images, video and audio, can be used to impersonate trusted individuals. According to the FBI, more than 4.2 million fraud reports have been filed since 2020, resulting in over $50.5 billion in losses, with a growing portion stemming from deepfake scams.

“Deepfakes are becoming increasingly sophisticated and harder to detect,” said Sam Kunjukunju, vice president of consumer education for the ABA Foundation. “This infographic provides practical tips to help consumers recognize red flags and protect themselves from these deceptive schemes.”

“The FBI continues to see a troubling rise in fraud reports involving deepfake media,” said FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Jose Perez. “Educating the public about this emerging threat is key to preventing these scams and minimizing their impact. We encourage consumers to stay informed and share what they learn with friends and family so they can spot deepfakes before they do any harm.”

The infographic is the newest addition to ABA and the ABA Foundation’s suite of consumer education and fraud prevention resources. As a part of this broader effort, ABA will relaunch its free #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks public awareness campaigns in October, which use attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to educate consumers about the persistent and growing threat of scams and check fraud, respectively.

The ABA Foundation also offers its Safe Banking for Seniors program, which provides bankers with free tools and resources to help educate seniors and caregivers on how to prevent elder financial fraud.