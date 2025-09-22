The American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute are urging the FDIC to stay the pending compliance date for its revised signage rules after the agency announced plans to make further changes to the requirements.

The FDIC last year adopted revised requirements for the use of the agency’s name and logo by banks, including on digital channels and ATMs. The requirements were scheduled to take effect in March 2026, but in August, the FDIC issued proposed rulemaking to make further amendments to the digital signage requirements. It also proposed pushing back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2027. However, in a joint letter to the agency, the associations noted that the 2026 deadline for Sections 328.4 and 328.5 remains in effect and banks must plan for compliance based on that date, while there is an open rulemaking.

“This compliance timeline is confusing and imposes unnecessary burden as our members are now required to work towards compliance with a rule that is actively being considered for revision,” the associations said.

ABA and BPI instead recommended that the FDIC indefinitely suspend the compliance date and enforcement of the new requirements until a revised rule is finalized. Short of that, they suggested the FDIC extend the compliance date by at least a year.