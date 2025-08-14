The federal government will stop issuing paper checks for most payments on Sept. 30, so individuals who receive a federal benefit check should make sure they have switched to electronic payments by then, the Treasury Department said today.

President Trump signed an executive order in March directing the Treasury Department to phase out paper checks for disbursements by the end of September. In a statement reminding people about the deadline, the Treasury Department said no action is required for most Americans as they already receive federal benefit payments electronically.

However, if individuals still receive a paper check for any federal benefit, they should enroll in direct deposit either by contacting the agency in charge of the payment or enrolling online at GoDirect.gov, according to the Treasury Department. They can also call the Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Finally, individuals receiving federal benefits can sign up for a Direct Express Debit Mastercard, which is a Treasury-sponsored debit card where they can receive monthly payments electronically.

The Treasury Department also warned Americans to watch out for government impersonation scams. “Before responding to a request, check it out and verify it by contacting the agency using a website or phone number you know is real,” it said. “If you’re unsure, ask a trusted source, like your bank, a friend or family member for help.”