The Senate yesterday passed by unanimous consent legislation prohibiting credit reporting firms from selling mortgage applicant information to lenders who then barrage those same consumers with unwanted solicitations.

The bipartisan Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act (H.R. 2808) would amend the Fair Credit Reporting Act to eliminate abusive mortgage “trigger leads,” only allowing contact information to be sold to third parties under limited circumstances. The House passed the bill in June, meaning it next heads to President Trump for his signature into law.

The American Bankers Association supported the bill. In a statement, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols applauded the Senate for passing important consumer protection legislation.

“Approving the House-passed Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act by unanimous consent ensures these abusive mortgage ‘trigger leads’ will be eliminated, while narrowly preserving them for legitimate, transparent and accountable uses,” Nichols said. “We look forward to President Trump signing this bipartisan solution into law to protect American consumers.”