The Producer Price Index increased 0.9% in July from the previous month, the Labor Department reported. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 3.3% in July from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased rose 0.6% from the previous month and 2.8% from a year before.
Report: Financial institutions main target for phishing attacks
Financial institutions are “top targets” for phishing attacks, accounting for more than half of all phishing attacks globally, according to a new report.