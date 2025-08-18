Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes was 32 in August, down one point from July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index fell one point to 35, sales expectations in the next six months held at 43 and traffic of prospective buyers rose two points to 22.
Treasury Department seeks feedback on stablecoins, illicit activities
The Treasury Department issued a request for comment on stablecoin implementation, particularly on tools or strategies that financial institutions can use to detect illicit activity involving digital assets.