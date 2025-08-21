Existing home sales rose 2% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.01 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. Sales also increased 0.8% from a year ago. Total housing inventory in July was 1.55 million units, up 0.6% from the prior month. The median home price was $422,400, up 0.2% from the previous year.
CFPB seeks input on Section 1033 data sharing reconsideration
The CFPB is seeking public comment on the costs and challenges of enforcing the Dodd-Frank Act’s data sharing requirements as it considers new rulemaking to implement the law.