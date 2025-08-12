The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in July after rising 0.3% the previous month, and increased 2.7% over the past year, the Labor Department said. Year-on-year core CPI — which excludes more volatile food and especially energy prices — posted a 3.1% gain. The energy index decreased 1.6% while the food index increased 2.9%.
ABA expresses support for Call Report revisions
ABA said it supports proposed revisions to the Call Report that ease a compliance burden on banks resulting from a prior change in accounting standards.