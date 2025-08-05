The Federal Reserve and FDIC today released the public sections of the resolution plans — also known as “living wills” — for the eight largest and most complex domestic banks and 56 foreign banks. The banks were required to submit resolution plans in July.

In addition, the FDIC released the public sections of separate resolution plans of 12 large insured depository institutions, which are required under its IDI Rule. The IDI resolution plans are designed to enable the FDIC to efficiently resolve a depository institution in the event of its failure.