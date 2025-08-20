The American Bankers Association yesterday joined seven financial sector associations in voicing strong opposition to adding credit card routing mandates to an unrelated defense spending bill.

In a joint letter to House and Senate leaders, the associations urged lawmakers to reject efforts to add the Credit Card Competition Act and a related “commissary interchange” study amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026. CCCA sponsors Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) have attempted to add the text of their bill to the NDAA in the past, as the defense spending bill is considered must-pass legislation.

“We are deeply concerned that these controversial provisions, which are unrelated to national defense, would harm consumers, disadvantage small financial institutions and even undermine the financial well-being of military families,” the associations said. “Simply put, the Durbin-Marshall interchange proposals do not belong in the NDAA, and we respectfully urge that they be excluded from any final defense authorization bill.”

Congress is currently in recess but will reconvene in early September.