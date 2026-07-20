The American Bankers Association today announced a $10,000 donation to the Texas Bankers Foundation Flood Relief Fund to support communities affected by the severe storms and flooding that have impacted large portions of Texas. The Texas Bankers Foundation recently reopened the fund and is coordinating relief efforts to assist affected communities.

“Communities across Texas are facing tremendous challenges as they respond to the devastation caused by these storms and floods,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “As banks step up to support their customers and neighbors, ABA is proud to contribute to the Texas Bankers Foundation’s relief efforts. We encourage bankers and others across the country to join us in supporting the individuals, families and businesses working to recover and rebuild.”

Severe storms and flash flooding have impacted Southwest Texas, the Hill Country and other parts of the state. A state disaster declaration remains in effect for 59 counties, and flooding has resulted in loss of life, hundreds of rescues, and widespread damage to homes, businesses, roads and other critical infrastructure. The Texas Bankers Foundation is coordinating relief efforts with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, local bank leaders and community organizations throughout the affected areas to help ensure resources reach communities with the greatest need.

“We appreciate the ABA donation to the flood relief effort in Texas and urge others in the banking family to consider contributing. It’s heartbreaking to see communities hit hard again so soon after last year’s flooding,” said Chris Furlow, president and CEO of Texas Bankers Association. “We may not yet know the full extent of the damage, but we know help is needed now. The funds we collect will assist communities directly affected by the storm, and we will continue to direct resources responsibly as needs emerge.”

Individuals, banks and organizations can contribute directly through the Texas Bankers Foundation Flood Relief Fund.