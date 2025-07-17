What does the future hold for bank risk and compliance professionals? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Krysti Cunningham of Security National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska — and winner of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award for Risk and Compliance — discusses:

The technological transformation in risk and compliance at community and midsize banks.

How technological change is driving the industry toward specialization.

Applications for AI tools and LLMs in risk and compliance — and how to manage risks associated with this transformation.

The importance of constant learning as a risk and compliance professional.

Click here to download the episode if you can’t see the player above.

