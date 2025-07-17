What does the future hold for bank risk and compliance professionals? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Krysti Cunningham of Security National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska — and winner of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award for Risk and Compliance — discusses:
- The technological transformation in risk and compliance at community and midsize banks.
- How technological change is driving the industry toward specialization.
- Applications for AI tools and LLMs in risk and compliance — and how to manage risks associated with this transformation.
- The importance of constant learning as a risk and compliance professional.
Click here to download the episode if you can’t see the player above.
In this episode