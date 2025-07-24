Alongside the commercial and consumer markets, institutional banking is one of three strategic pillars of $70 billion-asset UMB Bank. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, UMB’s Phil Mason discusses:
- How institutional banking — which includes capital markets, corporate trust, custody and health savings accounts — fits into the business model of the Kansas City, Missouri-based bank and helps extend its footprint coast-to-coast.
- Investments in technology to support the growth of institutional banking.
- The recent expansion in HSA eligibility and how UMB Bank uses the product to engage both business clients and consumers.
- How UMB sources the right mix of talent — particularly from within — to support the diverse and individualized needs of its institutional clients.
In this episode