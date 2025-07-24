Sales of new single-family houses in June 2025 were at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 627,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.6% above the May 2025 rate of 623,000 and is 6.6% below the June 2024 rate of 671,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June 2025 was 511,000. This is 1.2% above the May 2025 estimate of 505,000 and is 8.5% above the June 2024 estimate of 471,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2025 was $401,800 down 4.9% from the May 2025 price of $422,700 and is 2.9% below the June 2024 price of $414,000.

The average sales price of new houses sold in June 2025 was $501,000. This is 2.0% below the May 2025 price of $511,500 and is 1.1% above the June 2024 price of $495,500.

Read the Census/HUD release.