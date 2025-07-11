The Department of Housing and Urban Development yesterday eliminated several of the core policies adopted by the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity task force, an interagency group of 13 federal agencies formed during the Biden administration to address alleged discrimination in the appraisal process.

In a statement, HUD’s leadership accused the task force of creating “unnecessary regulatory hurdles” to pursue a “woke” agenda. “By tearing down these onerous hurdles, we’re freeing professionals from a tangle of red tape that drove up costs, inhibited access to homeownership and discouraged market participation,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said.

The rescinded policies include:

ML 2024-16, Extension to the Effective Date of Appraisal Review and Reconsideration of Value Updates

ML 2024-07, Appraisal Review and Reconsideration of Value

ML 2021-27, Appraisal Fair Housing Compliance and Updated General Appraiser Requirements

Current laws, including the Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act, prohibit discrimination in all housing-related transactions and will continue to be enforced, according to HUD.