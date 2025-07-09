The FDIC board will hold an open meeting next week to consider several agenda items, including proposals on regulatory thresholds, the Community Reinvestment Act and bank branches.

Items on the agenda include a vote to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding CRA regulations. The board also is scheduled to vote to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding regulatory thresholds for banks, and on a proposal concerning the establishment of bank branches and offices. No details of the proposed rulemakings were available.

The board will also vote on whether to withdraw a 2024 proposed rule to amend existing agency rules governing parent companies of industrial banks and industrial loan companies. Specifically, the proposed rule would establish additional criteria the agency would consider when both assessing the risks presented to an industrial bank by its parent organization and evaluating the industrial bank’s ability to function independently of the parent organization. In withdrawing the rule, the FDIC board will instead consider issuing a request for information on the issue.

The board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.