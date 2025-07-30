The U.S. is experiencing a massive demographic shift driven by the aging Baby Boom generation, declining birth rates and shifts in immigration trends. What effect will aging have on the banking outlook? In the season finale of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA economist JP Rothenberg discusses how America’s aging population:

Shifts balance sheet management strategies with a surplus of stable deposits by weaker localized loan demand.

May increasingly push banks into new markets to drive loan growth, which further accelerates consolidation.

Magnifies credit risk during downturns in the tail of the risk profile

Increases opportunities for personalized wealth management solutions and expands the growth prospects of senior-serving business sectors.

