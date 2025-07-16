<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the major efforts from the very busy team at the ABA Foundation these days is helping bankers help older Americans protect themselves from scams. The Foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors program focuses on a number of ways seniors can avoid financial danger.

“We provide free, turnkey programs and materials to help bankers lead personal finance presentations with kids, young adults and seniors in their communities,” explains Sam Kunjukunju, ABA’s VP for consumer education, in this episode of the ABA Fraudcast. “Unfortunately the criminals are definitely targeting Americans of all ages, and it’s very challenging when we look at the older American population.”

The ABA Fraudcast will be published every three weeks, on this site, in ABA Daily Newsbytes and wherever you listen to and subscribe to your favorite podcasts. Please subscribe!

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers and their financial data.​

If the player above is not visible, listen to this episode here.

In this episode: